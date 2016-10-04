Doncaster Rovers: Liam Mandeville ready to take his chance

Liam Mandeville is out to prove himself ready to fill the gap left in the Doncaster Rovers attack by the suspended John Marquis this weekend.

Academy graduate Mandeville will almost certainly start in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Derby County U21s.

And with the opportunity to replace Marquis in Saturday’s starting XI to face Barnet, the 19-year-old is keen to impress.

“If I play well on Tuesday night hopefully I can put that in the gaffer’s mind and he might play me,” he told The Star.

It is a challenge that has been laid down by boss Darren Ferguson who is looking for a player to step up into Marquis’ shoes.

“There is an opportunity,” Ferguson said.

“Liam and Alfie Beestin will both play against Derby and we’ll see how they do.

“That’s not putting pressure on them but clearly John can’t play so someone has got to come in.

“We’ll wait and see.

“But I’ve no hesitation in playing either of those on Saturday or anyone else for that matter.

“That’s why we’ve got the squad.”

For Mandeville, tonight’s match will present him with his first start of the season, coming after eight substitute appearances where he has invariably impressed.

He netted in August’s EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest after coming off the bench.

The forward says he is pleased with the time he has been handed so far this term.

He said: “It’s been much more successful than last year.

“I feel like I’m making more of a contribution to the team this year than I did last year.

“It’s been a good start. We’re second in the league and hopefully we’ll be promoted.

“Competitions like this one helps all the younger lads get some starting experience.

“With the players we’ve got on our team, playing well, it’s hard to break into that starting XI.

“Games like give me the opportunity to show the gaffer I can play.”