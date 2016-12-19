Doncaster Rovers: Liam Mandeville attracting interest from potential suitors

The vultures are already beginning to circle for young Doncaster Rovers hotshot Liam Mandeville, boss Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Mandeville netted a stunning free kick in the win over Grimsby Town at the weekend, taking his tally to seven goals from his last nine games.

And Ferguson says his exploits have not gone unnoticed by potential suitors for the 19-year-old’s signature with January rapidly approaching.

“There are a lot of clubs looking at him, we know that,” Ferguson said.

“When a 19-year-old goes on a run like he has, that is always the case in football.

“I’m not worrying about it because it’s part and parcel of football.

“It’s about time it happened at a club like this, where our young players are getting noticed.

“It’s one thing I really want.

“It happened a lot when I was at Peterborough and I dealt with it fine. It’s no different here.

“The boy is happy playing football.

“When you get a 19-year-old, no matter what level, and they start scoring goals and playing well, it quickly goes around.”

When it comes to Rovers’ chances of retaining the Academy graduate beyond the winter transfer window, Ferguson remains confident.

“We will,” Ferguson said. “I think we will.”

Mandeville impressed on Saturday playing at the tip of a midfield diamond, replacing the suspended James Coppinger.

Ferguson said: “One thing Liam gave us was a bit more size against a very big team.

“I wasn’t too bothered about Liam going in for Copps, I don’t worry about those type of things.

“I just focus on the team I’ve got and be really positive with them.

“It doesn’t bother me who plays. They’ve just got to reach the standards I expect.”