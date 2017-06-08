Doncaster Rovers: Latest transfer news update from the Keepmoat Stadium

Darren Ferguson this week hopes to receive the green light to sign two Premier League players on loan for the coming season.

The Doncaster Rovers boss has enquired about the possibility of bringing in a central midfielder and a forward on temporary deals from the top flight.

And he is keen to have the deals done quickly in order to get all new players in for the start of pre-season training on June 26.

Ferguson has made it clear to parent clubs he wants any potential loanee to spend all of pre-season with Rovers.

This is something to which Sheffield United have agreed regarding the loan for Ben Whiteman, which has yet to be confirmed by the two clubs.

Should the two loanees be secured – along with a centre half on a permanent deal from a Premier League club – Ferguson may move on to a handful of secondary targets.

He is keen to add another striker to his ranks and one with plenty of pace.

But his next priority, following his initial transfer targets, will be to find new clubs for transfer-listed players.