Doncaster Rovers: Latest from Darren Ferguson on goalkeeper situation

Darren Ferguson says he has no qualms about throwing Ross Etheridge back in between the sticks.

But the Doncaster Rovers manager is still hopeful of signing a goalkeeper on loan before Saturday’s trip to Barnet.

Rovers have been rocked by an ankle injury to first choice stopper Marko Marosi which could effectively end the Slovakian’s season - leaving Etheridge and untried teenager Louis Jones as Ferguson’s only options.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, 22, has this week been linked with a clutch of Football League clubs, including Doncaster.

Ferguson has irons in the fire but he says he would have no problem in starting Etheridge against the Bees.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Accrington Stanley started the season in the team but a few costly mistakes saw him lose his place to Marosi. He returned to Rovers early last week from a loan spell with Alfreton Town and helped quell Portsmouth’s late pressure last Thursday as a late substitute.

“Whoever comes in will provide competition for starting on Saturday,” said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“If nothing’s done, and Ross plays, I’m fine with that.

“He’s a goalkeeper we brought in over the summer who has clearly not had the best of times.

“But going out on loan has got him some confidence and some games.

“In the short period he played against Portsmouth I though he was very good.

“He’s shown in parts of games, and in games, when he’s played he’s done very well. He’s been a little bit unlucky with some of the mistakes he’s made.

“Sometimes as a goalkeeper you get away with them, if you don’t it ends up being a goal and that’s where he’s been a bit unfortunate.

“I definitely feel we need to have another goalkeeper on board though and hopefully that’s the case before Saturday.

“We’re working away at that and we’ll see what develops over the next 48 hours,” he added.

“It’s not necessarily an experienced one we’re after, just a good one.

“There’s one or two that have been on the radar for quite a while. We’ll wait and see.

“We’re certainly hopeful of getting one in before Saturday.”

Bury, Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth and Chesterfield have also been credited with an interest in Lawlor, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent time on loan at Barnet and Bury last season.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ home game with Plymouth Argyle has been moved back a day to Sunday, March 26 (2.45pm) for live television coverage.