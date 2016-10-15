Doncaster Rovers: Last meeting with Colchester “a really sore one” - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has admitted losing his rag with his revamped Doncaster Rovers side despite their impressive start to the season.

But it is unlikely to have come anywhere close to the Scot’s rage when Rovers last met today’s opponents Colchester United.

Ferguson marks an eventful year in charge of Doncaster this weekend - and somewhat ironically comes face to face with the same club he did on his worst afternoon in the Rovers hot seat.

A lot has changed in both camps, though, since Rovers folded like a pack of cards, lost 4-1 in Essex on Good Friday and just weeks later lost their battle to remain in League One.

“I felt we let everyone down that day, it was an awful day,” said Ferguson.

“It looked like we just chucked it in really. We went 1-0 up and then it went 1-1 and all of a sudden it was game over.

“It was a really hard day for me because there were certain things I saw that gave me a shock.

“Those types of days help you make decisions about what you want to do and you can see exactly who you feel can go wtih you.

“It was just an awful day, a really sore one actually.”

In his post-match interview Ferguson blew his top and memorably stated ‘these are not my players’.

This week he told the media that, now one year into the job, he had ‘no excuses’ and ‘this is my team’.

However, his high-flying side has not escaped the hairdryer treatment from Ferguson junior.

“I wasn’t happy with the Newport game and I lost it a bit at half time,” admitted Ferguson.

“And I will do, if the standards are not what I expect.

“Apart from that I’ve been all right.

“There’s been certain days in training, when certain things happen, we can be quite aggressive with them in terms of the standards. But the players know that now, they understand it.

“I’ve been relatively calm. The more you manage you know when to go and when not to. Sometimes it’s best to do it when they least expect it.”

Colchester were also the opponents for Ferguson’s first home game in charge.

Rovers won 2-0 with goals from Conor Grant and Andy Williams. The latter misses out today with an ankle injury.