Doncaster Rovers: Last gasp Barnet victory ‘best win this season’ - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson hailed Saturday’s last-gasp win over Barnet as Doncaster Rovers’ best yet this season.

The Scot praised his side’s self-belief after Andy Williams netted a dramatic stoppage time winner.

Two delightful goals from James Coppinger and Matty Blair had put Rovers firmly in the box seat.

But the Bees launched a second half fightback to level the game at 2-2 late on - before Williams pounced.

“It’s probably, because of the way the game transpired, the best win of the season really,” said Ferguson afterwards.

“To win it in the last minute, everyone goes home happy.

“It just became really scrappy in the second half but a win’s a win.

“Three great goals have won us the game,” he added.

“We just lost a bit of composure in the second half. We knew if we didn’t keep the ball that would happen and I was a little bit disappointed by that. But great credit to my players for going on and nicking it.

“We showed the belief we’ve got at Portsmouth last weekend. We just had a complete determination to win that game. And then again today when it goes 2-2. The momentum was with Barnet but we’ve gone and won it.”

Barnet’s main threat came from the exceptionally long throw of Sam Muggleton, which led to both of their goals.

“I’ve never played against anything like that before,” said Ferguson.

“It was just unplayable at times. No matter where the ball goes out on the pitch, it’s going back into your box. He put the ball into the box 30 or 40 times and the law of averages says they’re going to get something from it.”