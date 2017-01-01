Doncaster Rovers: Jordan Houghton loan from Chelsea extended until end of season

Jordan Houghton will remain with Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season after his loan deal from Chelsea was extended.

Darren Ferguson had made retaining Houghton's services his top priority for January after he impressed greatly in a defensive midfield role.

And Ferguson got his wish, beating competition from three League One outfits interested in taking the 21-year-old on loan.

The manner of Houghton's performances have seen him rewarded with a new contract at Chelsea, where his current deal was due to expire in the summer.

And he hopes to return to Stamford Bridge with a League Two championship medal.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed every moment since I’ve been here, I’ve moved up and am settled up here.

"It helps that I’m playing every week, and hopefully that can continue for the rest of the season.

“There were three clubs interested in League One, but I never had my head turned because I want to finish off the good start to the season we have.

"I want to get that promotion and hopefully win the title.

“It was the right decision for me, and all the parties I think.

"Chelsea were happy for me to stay because I’m playing.

"And I’m happy because I’m enjoying it, and hopefully Doncaster are enjoying it as I’m part of

a winning side.”

Though he has thrived at the base of a midfield diamond, breaking up opposition play and starting attacks, Houghton hopes he can get into more advanced positions in the second half of the season and add to his one goal for Rovers so far.

He added: “If I can pop up with a few goals now and again, it is something I hope to add to my game even when playing as holding midfielder.

“When we dominate games that gives me licence to get forward – when we have more of the ball and are in the opponent’s half.

"That allows me to get some shots off.

“I like to set high standards in every game I play, I want to be consistent.

"That’s something I hope to carry on for the rest of my career.

"There are little things I want to improve, and the manager is helping me to do that.

"I’ll go back to Chelsea as a better player.”