Doncaster Rovers: Jordan Houghton ‘getting closer’ to loan extension

Jordan Houghton has revealed he is close to extending his loan at Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder is also currently in negotiations with parent club Chelsea over a new contract.

Houghton returns to Plymouth Argyle, where he spent time on loan last season, with Rovers today hoping to help his current club to a fifth straight league win.

“We’re getting closer, hopefully within the next week or so, to hopefully extending [the loan],” said Houghton.

“I’m still trying to sort out my contract at Chelsea which is taking a little bit longer, going through a few people.

“But, yes, we’re getting somewhere.

“So hopefully within the next week we should have an answer and everything should be sorted.”

He added: “It’s something you try and forget about and just carry on playing but obviously it’s in your mind.

“There’s phone calls going on back and forth and it is a little bit annoying and it interrupts the weeks as they go by.

“You just want it sorted and then you can concentrate on what you do best on the pitch.”

Despite his relative inexperience, Houghton has quickly become a key man for Rovers and has started every league game this season.

And the teenager has thanked boss Darren Ferguson for the faith he has shown in him.

“He’s put a lot of confidence in me by putting me in that holding midfield role,” said Houghton.

“I’ve said before, a lot of managers would shy away from bringing a youngster in and putting him in that position. They always look for an experienced player, as such, to put in that position.

“So I can only say thanks to the manager for bringing me here and giving me the confidence to go and get on the ball. That’s just what he wants me to do, hopefully dictate games, which is hopefully what I’ve been doing in the last few games and hopefully I can carry on doing it.”

Houghton made ten starts on loan for today’s opponents Plymouth at the back end of last season.

He said: “I think they’ve had quite a bit of a change around but there’s still a few lads that were there when I was there.

“We were unlucky not to get promotion in the end. We had a few mixed results but I enjoyed my time there.

“I’ll be sure to say hello to a few people but when that whistle goes all that stuff goes out of the window.

“We know they’re going to play football and we want to play football so it should be a good match.”

Houghton missed out on the November League Two player of the month award to Grimsby Town’s Omar Bogle.