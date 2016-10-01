Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis ‘won’t change his game’ despite walking disciplinary tightrope

John Marquis has vowed not to change his game while he walks a disciplinary tightrope.

The all-action striker faces Portsmouth today with four bookings to his name - one away from a one-game ban.

“I’m not going to change the way that I play,” said Marquis.

“I remember once when I was on four yellows and I became a little bit cautious and it affected my game a little bit.

“The squad’s strong enough and if someone else has to come in and play then that’s what will have to happen.”

He added: “If I look at my bookings I feel like some of them have been harsh.

“I was booked for handball [against Carlisle] and the ball’s a yard away from me, it’s hard to move my hand out of the way.

“At Crewe the linesman’s told me to go back onto the pitch and I’ve been booked for that.

“And you’ve got one where I was booked for a stonewall penalty [for simulation] in my opinion.

“Not that I think about them or anything like!”

Defender Joe Wright is also currently on four yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Marquis says Rovers must be at their best to stop Portsmouth recording their fifth straight win at Fratton Park.

“I’ve obviously spent time on loan at Portsmouth so I know what it’s like to play there,” he said.

“It’s a really nice ground and the supporters are fantastic.

“It’s a really nice part of the world to live in as well, so Portsmouth for obvious reasons attract good players.

“Maybe rightly so they are favourites for the division but they have been for the last three or four years and it’s not quite worked out for them.

“We’re going to have to be right on our game. Fratton Park is a tough place to go.

“We’ve got experienced players here, though, who have played in big occasions.

“Hopefully we’ll go there and play with the same freedom that we have been playing with, and get our patterns correct when we’ve got the ball and when we haven’t got the ball.”