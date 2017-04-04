Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis targeting new milestone as more records fall

Another milestone has been passed by John Marquis but the Doncaster Rovers striker insists his goalscoring journey is not finished yet.

Marquis moved onto 26 goals for the season with his hat trick at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

His tally puts him as Rovers’ top scorer in a single campaign for 51 years, since Laurie Sheffield hit 28 in the 1965/66 season.

With six games remaining and Rovers looking to secure both promotion and the League Two title, Marquis has Sheffield’s record in his sights plus more.

“People tell me about these things after they happen but for me it’s a great achievement,” Marquis told The Star.

“Hopefully it’s one that lasts a while now

“I’d like to add to it. I’ve got six games left and I’m on 26 now.

“If I can keep up good form 30 is probably a realistic target but I’ll take it game by game.

“I feel like I’m in good form and over the season I’ve been pretty consistent. Apart from a drought I had December time where I didn’t score for five games, I’ve scored pretty regularly.

“A 51-year-old record is not bad but if I can pull my finger out in the last six games, hopefully it can get better.

“And touch wood I stay injury free because it’s a big six games that are left.”

Marquis’ hat trick on Saturday was the first of his career in the Football League.

He said: “I got one when I was on loan in the Conference when I was about 17 or 18. It’s been a long while.

“I don’t think I’ve even scored one in training so it’s a good feeling.

“And it’s one I’m very proud of.

“It’s a good achievement for me and I can’t thank my team mates enough for the service I get.”

Marquis is currently the joint top scorer in English football alongside Sheffield United’s former Rovers striker Billy Sharp.

He has netted three more than the second top scorer in League Two, Barnet’s John Akinde.