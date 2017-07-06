Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis rejects new contract offer

John Marquis has rejected the offer of a new contract at Doncaster Rovers, boss Darren Ferguson has revealed.

With the striker having entered the final year of his contract at the Keepmoat, Rovers offered what Ferguson termed ‘fair’ fresh terms following his superb first season with the club.

Marquis however was not satisfied with the offer and rejected the deal.

Despite rumoured interest from the likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, Ferguson insists no clubs have been in touch with Rovers about Marquis.

And he also says he will not imbalance his squad for any one player.

“We’ve offered him a contract which he’s declined to sign at the moment,” Ferguson told the Free Press. “I think it’s a very fair contract, giving respect to what he did last season when he had an outstanding season.

“At the moment he’s rejected the offer and that is where it is at really.

“We’ve not had one enquiry about him.”

The Rovers boss says his priority is to complete his summer transfer business before any further negotiations with Marquis.

Ferguson is still looking to add a midfielder and potentially a centre half before the window closes at the end of August.

While attempting to balance the books, he believes the offer made to Marquis was more than fair.

“I’m very comfortable with it,” Ferguson said. “I feel the offer we have made is a fair one.

“There is a difference of opinion on it which you sometimes get.

“It’s up to John to make that decision. He’s an adult, I can only advise him.

“My advice would be to sign the contract.

“There’s no problem with it at all, that’s just the situation we find ourselves in.

“I can’t sacrifice the squad I want for one player, regardless of who it is. I never will.

“My decision will always be based on whatever is best for the team.

“Obviously I do want to sort John out which is why we’ve offered him an improved contract.

“At the moment I can’t do any more with that because I’ve got to still finish the squad off.”

Marquis is one of Rovers’ most prized assets having netted 26 goals in the run to promotion, which earned him the League Two Player of the Year award.

He insisted late last term that he wanted to extend his contract with the club.

“I’ve got a year left on my contract and it would be nice to sit down and sort a new one out,” Marquis said in April.

“There’s no reason why I would want to go anywhere else, my football has come on so much.”

The 25-year-old will head to Scotland today with the rest of the Rovers squad for the pre-season training camp in St Andrews which will run until Monday.