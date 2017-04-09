Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis named League Two's best as Rovers scoop prizes at EFL Awards

John Marquis was named League Two Player of the Year as Doncaster Rovers scooped several prizes at the EFL Awards in London.

Just 24 hours after securing promotion with Doncaster Rovers, top scorer Marquis collected the honour at a glitzy ceremony, seeing off competition from team mate James Coppinger and Luton Town's Danny Hylton.

Darren Ferguson was been named EFL Manager of the Year.

Club captain Andy Butler claimed the PFA Player in the Community award.

And there was not a dry eye in the house as super supporter Paul Mayfield was named EFL Fan of the Year.

