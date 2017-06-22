Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis deal ‘will be done’, Bolton striker linked with Rovers

Darren Ferguson remains convinced striker John Marquis will sign a new contract with Doncaster Rovers this summer.

Rovers opened negotiations with the 26-goal forward at the end of last season with him set to enter the final year of his contract.

That the 24-year-old has yet to sign a new deal has raised fears he could be heading out of the Keepmoat this summer.

But Ferguson does not share those fears and expects Marquis to commit his future during pre-season.

“That will be taken care of in pre-season,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I’ve said it several times before that I’m not concerned about that.

“It’ll be done when I see him face to face.

“His agent is absolutely fine but the boy has no intention of going anywhere else.

“He really wants to stay and sign a new contract.

“We’ll get that sorted.”

Ferguson admits he has discussed with Marquis how his recruitment this summer will affect the terms of his new deal.

And he says moving transfer-listed players on will allow him to finalise terms with the club’s star striker.

He said: “I think John understands the recruitment side of things.

“I’ve got a budget and he will appreciate I’ve got to get players in.

“He will want that as well.

“Once I get one or two out, that will help me.”

Ferguson admits he is looking to add a more experienced striker to his ranks before the start of the season.

With Andy Williams set to depart, Marquis will be the club’s elder statesman in the forward ranks at 24.

Alex Kiwomya, 21, arrived last week while Liam Mandeville, 20, is also an option for Ferguson.

Rovers have been linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers forward Jamie Proctor, with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United also showing interest.