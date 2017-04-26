Doncaster Rovers: “Joe Wright doesn’t really like me at the moment,” confesses Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson expects Joe Wright to have taken a disliking to him after recently struggling for regular game time for Doncaster Rovers.

Ferguson admitted he found it tough to leave the centre back out of his starting XI at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday after he impressed against Blackpool earlier in the week.

And he says the 22-year-old has been unlucky to have not featured more this season.

“It was a really hard decision leaving Joe out,” Ferguson told The Star.

“The boy has been unlucky because his performance against Blackpool was very, very good.

“I just thought on Saturday, playing against [Adebayo] Akinfenwa, we’d have a lot of ball at the back and Mathieu Baudry gives you just a bit more quality and composure at times.

“Joe has been unlucky, and to be honest, he’s been unlucky for a while now because he’s come in, done very well in games and then been left out.

“I’ve had hard decisions to make on him.

“But I think he’s going to be a top, top centre half and I think he’s done really well this season.

“He doesn’t really like me at the moment but he’ll be fine.”

Wright’s fellow centre half Baudry yesterday underwent surgery on an Achilles issue which will sideline him until next pre-season.

Ferguson confirmed Wright will now start Rovers’ final two games of the season as they look to secure the League Two title.

With 21 starts already under his belt so far this term, Ferguson thinks the defender can look back on this season as a positive one.

He said: “He will play the next two games and that will mean he’s probably played more than 20 games this season so he’s not had a bad one.

“He’s the type of lad that wants to play every week and wants to know why he isn’t.

“I like his character. He’s got a good character Joe, he’s got a bit about him.

“I’ve said many times he’s going to be a big player for us.”

Ferguson yesterday revealed to The Star that striker Andy Williams is back in training following calf and knee injuries which threatened to end his season.

Williams should be available to face Exeter City on Saturday, along with fellow forward Alfie May.