Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger nominated for League Two Player of the Month

James Coppinger has been nominated for the August Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award.

Coppinger is up against Colchester United winger Brennan Dickenson, Crewe winger Alex Kiwomya and Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche.

“Began the season back to his dynamic best, tirelessly roaming the midfield for his team,” said the EFL in their awards press release.

“Handed the captain’s armband, he scored a superb equaliser in the draw with Crawley, one of two August goals to go with three assists.”

The winner will be announced on Friday - a day before Coppinger is due to make his 500th appearance for Rovers at Morecambe.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football trading manager Paul Lowery.