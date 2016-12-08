Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger lavishes praise on Chelsea loan star Jordan Houghton

Doncaster Rovers captain James Coppinger has lavished praise on loan star Jordan Houghton.

Houghton, 21, has started every league game for Rovers this season after joining the club on a temporary deal from Chelsea.

The midfielder has played a key role in front of the back four and has been nominated for the League Two Player of the Month award for November.

“Jordan Houghton’s been absolutely magnificent for us,” said Coppinger in a recent interview.

“He’s been superb, as have the other younger players. Everything about him has impressed me.

“Sometimes when you get players from Premier League clubs and Premier League academies it’s difficult for them because it’s a totally different game.

“League football is a lot faster and played at a higher tempo compared to academy football. It’s a bit more frantic, especially at this level.

“But his attitude and the way he’s adapted to his role has been superb.”

Speaking before the November nominations were announced, Coppinger added: “For me he doesn’t get the sort of plaudits that he deserves because he’s only a young lad and League Two is a difficult place to play week-in and week-out and maintain the fitness level he maintains. He’s got so much energy it’s unbelievable.

“It’s a good learning curve for him playing at this level.”

Houghton, who scored his first goal for the club in last month’s win over Leyton Orient, is up against Wycombe defender Aaron Pierre, Carlisle striker Charlie Wyke and Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle for the POTM award. The winner will be announced at 6am on Friday.

Houghton made ten league starts on loan for Gillingham and Saturday’s opponents Plymouth Arygle last season.

He recently said he was keen to extend his loan stay with Rovers until the end of the season.