Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger feels frustration of injury niggle

James Coppinger has spoken of his frustration at the injury issue which is hindering his game.

The veteran midfielder’s season looked to be over a week ago due to tendonitis in his ankle.

While a short spell on the sidelines has seen him recover enough to see out the season, he admits he cannot perform to his best.

“It’s just tendonitis in my ankle which happened last year with 14 games to go,” he told the Free Press.

“This season I’ve managed it really well, with the help of the manager and I only started feeling it with six games to go.

“But just having a little bit of rest has helped it.

“I still feel it a little bit.

“It is something which is frustrating because I can actually play on it but I can’t do what I want to do.

“That is what happens when you get to 36.

“I will definitely get through these last couple of games if selected and the manager wants me to play a part.”

Coppinger was one of two players whom boss Darren Ferguson had feared would miss the final few matches as Rovers look to secure the League Two title.

But both men now look likely to be available for the last two games with Andy Williams also now back in full training.

Williams suffered calf and knee problems earlier this month which looked to have ended his season.

But neither injury was as bad as first feared and he is likely to be ready to face Exeter City on Saturday.

Ferguson hoped to have Alfie May back in training on Thursday after he suffered a dead leg in last weekend’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.