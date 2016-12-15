Doncaster Rovers ‘interested’ in non-league hot shot Alfie May

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed his interest in Hythe Town hot shot Alfie May.

May, 23, is understood to have spent time training with Rovers last month.

The former Bromley striker has also had trials with Stevenage, Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra.

May has scored 21 goals this season as Hythe chase promotion from Ryman League Division One South - level eight of English football.

He netted 29 last term for Hythe and also Erith & Belvedere, for whom he scored 41 times the previous season.

“We’re interested,” said Ferguson at last week’s pre-match press conference.

“We’ve got an interest but he’s at a football club so I can’t go any further than that.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in the lad.

“We’ve had a look and we’ll see what happens.”

Ferguson plucked the likes of Aaron McLean, George Boyd, Craig Makail-Smith and Lee Tomlin from non-league when he was manager at Peterborough United and has spoken previously about the importance of Rovers tapping into that market.

Hythe boss Clive Cook said of May: “He’s on a contract so him going is not something we’re worried about. If something were to happen, then I’d think of it as a case of us having done our job for him and him having done his job for us.

“He’s still a young lad and he has massive attributes – he lives, breathes, eats and drinks football.

“People will be looking as he’s scoring goals but I think teams are put off by his size.

“If he were to go anywhere we’d want it to be the right club for his development. We’d be looking for it to be Conference South or Premier, although I have no doubt he’s good enough to go further. He deserves everything good that comes his way.”