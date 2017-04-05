Doncaster Rovers: Injury update ahead of Mansfield Town clash

Veteran Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger is a major doubt for Saturday’s clash with Mansfield Town.

Coppinger missed last weekend’s 5-1 mauling of Grimsby Town with an ankle issue and boss Darren Ferguson is not confident he will be available this weekend, when Rovers can seal a return to League One.

Conor Grant is also facing a race to be fit after missing the Grimsby trip himself with a groin issue.

But versatile Aston Villa loanee Niall Mason will be available despite suffering an ankle injury at Grimsby.

“Copps is a major doubt for Saturday,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Conor you’d rate as a doubt as well.

“They could both be fit for Saturday but it’ll be touch and go, particularly for Copps.

“Niall Mason is fine. He’s trained both days so far this week.

“Liam Mandeville will definitely be out. He’s another couple of weeks away.”

Gary McSheffrey and Luke McCullough both made their first starts of the season for Rovers following their own injury problems, replacing Coppinger and Grant in the side at Grimsby.

And the current strength of the squad means Ferguson is not worried about the absence of two key players.

“The ones that came in did really well,” Ferguson said.

“That’s the squad we’ve got.

“McCullough will come on from playing another game and McSheffrey will come on after making the start.

“I’m not overly concerned about the injuries.

“Copps has been fantastic in that position and Conor has done well.

“But this is why we have a squad.

“When you can bring in McCullough and McSheffrey, that’s really good quality in the middle of the pitch, which is what we need.

“I thought they did fine on Saturday. I thought they did very well.”