Doncaster Rovers: ‘I’m happy here’, says coveted teenager Liam Mandeville

Doncaster Rovers striker Liam Mandeville insists he will not allow himself to be distracted by talk of interest from other clubs.

The 19-year-old is on a red hot streak of form having scored seven goals in nine games and has cemented his place in Rovers’ starting line-up despite having initially come into the XI as understudy for Andy Williams.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson revealed this week he is aware of a number of clubs showing an interest in the forward.

But Mandeville says he will not concern himself with talk of a transfer and instead will focus on continuing his excellent run of form and helping Rovers towards promotion.

“I don’t think about any of that,” said Mandeville.

“I’m happy here and I want to get promotion.

“You can’t really control any of the other stuff.”

Mandeville – named the EFL Young Player of the Month for November – added another string to his bow at the weekend by curling in a stunning free kick from close to 30 yards as Rovers beat Grimsby Town.

With James Coppinger suspended, the Academy graduate lined up at the tip of a midfield diamond rather than as an outright striker and performed superbly.

He has netted nine goals in 22 appearances this term, 11 of which have been starts.

And he admits he never expected to feature so much for Rovers this season.

“It’s going well at the moment and hopefully it can continue,” he added.

“I wasn’t ever expecting any of this to happen so it’s nice.

“I’m really enjoying my football.

“This team is focused on winning promotion and we’re on course at the moment.

“We’re averaging two points per game, and I think that will see us through.”

Mandeville will almost certainly keep his place for the two festive fixtures with Notts County and Mansfield Town.