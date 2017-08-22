Doncaster Rovers: I don’t want to be a super sub!

Alfie May insists he does not want the tag of super sub despite his impressive scoring cameos off the bench for Doncaster Rovers.

May has netted twice in the last two league games for Rovers after coming on in the second half, while boss Darren Ferguson has spoken highly of his abilities as an impact substitute.

But the 24-year-old says he is only focused on starting as many games as possible for Rovers.

“You don’t want to be called a super sub,” he told The Star.

“As a striker you want to be playing and scoring goals.”

May will start tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie with Hull City at the Keepmoat.

And he will be hoping to make the same impact he did in the first round where he scored after eight minutes at Bradford City.

Scoring three goals in three games has increased the pressure on Ferguson to start May alongside John Marquis in league action but so far the Rovers boss has stuck with Liam Mandeville.

While his goal is to start games, May insists he is happy to continue to impress off the bench.

He said: “Everybody would like to be starting but from the first game of the season, John and Liam were fantastic. When you sit watching your mates playing and doing well, it’s an achievement for them and me.

“Starting on the bench and coming on, I’ve still got to make it as good as what they are.

“Getting 20 or 30 minutes off the bench and scoring – I’m doing all right.”

May could tonight line up against players that featured in the Premier League last season, continuing his fairytale rise from tier eight of English football less than a year ago.

He said: “Playing against an ex-Premier League team, that’s what you want.

“Players like Seb Larsson and Michael Dawson have played at the highest level possible and it’s going to be a great test for us.

“We’ve got quality players in our squad and I’m comfortable we can go and win this.”