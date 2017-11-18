Doncaster Rovers: How will Darren Ferguson use the January transfer window and where is he likely to strengthen?

Darren Ferguson says the January transfer window will be an exercise in fine tuning his Doncaster Rovers squad.

The Scot, who takes his team to ninth-placed Fleetwood Town today, has hinted at ‘one or two’ winter signings but told supporters not to expect big changes.

“We’re prepared, in terms of the areas we feel we may have to strengthen and the players that may have to come in,” said Ferguson.

“But we’ll do it as we normally do it. We’ll have a board meeting, discuss it and move on from there.

“It’ll be slight changes, there won’t be big changes.”

Having scored 19 goals in 17 games - only one more than League One bottom side Bury - it is most likely to be at the top end of the pitch where Ferguson looks to bolster his options.

Pushed on whether that was the case, Ferguson said: “Going off what everyone’s seen so far, then that’s perhaps an area yes, I would say so.

“I think there can be a little bit of movement there.

“We’ve got to analyse how long [Alex] Kiwomya is going to be after January, because he will add to us, there’s no doubt about that.

“There’s one or two things I think could be done in January but it’s not going to be much more than that. It’s not going to be five or six.

“There’ll be tweaks here and there perhaps.

“There’s still a bit of time till January so we’ll wait and see what happens.”