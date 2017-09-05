Doncaster Rovers: Houghton plays full game as Development Squad suffer opening game defeat to Bradford City

Jordan Houghton played the full 90 minutes as Rovers' Development side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City in their opening game of the season.

The loanee picked up valuable minutes in an energetic and hard-fought game at Cantley Park, while fellow senior players Craig Alcock and Issam Ben Khemis also played the full game.

Ben Khemis equalised with a superb effort from 20 yards but Rovers were ultimately beaten by an Ellis Hudson brace.

Rovers reinstated the Development side for this season after a one-year absence due to the growing group of young professionals at the club.

However, with several of those players out on loan, it was left to numerous apprentices to feature in the clash with the Bantams.

Rovers: Jones; Alcock, Townrow, Amos, Horton; Houghton, James, Ben Khemis, Fletcher; Morris, Scattergood. Subs: Ogley, Prior, Foulkes, Greaves, Gibbons.

Bradford: Sykes-Kenworthy, Hendrie, Hanson, Peters, Larid, Barr, Hudson, Devine, Powell, Gunner, Gibson. Subs: Wright, Mullett, Farrar.

