Doncaster Rovers hit by Andy Williams injury blow

Doncaster Rovers’ third straight win in League Two was overshadowed by the news that leading scorer Andy Williams faces a lengthy spell out.

Williams, who has seven goals to his name and had forged an excellent partnership with John Marquis, is out for at least eight weeks after a scan confirmed he suffered ankle ligament damage against Barnet on October 8.

The body blow overshadowed Saturday’s scrappy 1-0 win over Colchester United, courtesy of Tommy Rowe’s goal in first half stoppage time.

Ferguson said: “Andy’s going to be out for eight to ten weeks. It’s a bad one.

“We’ve looked at December 10 [as a possible return date]. He’ll miss seven league games.

“Will we look to get someone in? We’ve been keeping aware of what’s out there, but I’m certainly not going to panic and just bring anyone in.”

Victory over a plucky Colchester team - which Ferguson admitted was a fortunate win - extended Rovers’ unbeaten league run at the Keepmoat Stadium to ten games.

Doncaster struggled to get going all afternoon and were grateful to in-form goalkeeper Marko Marosi for producing at least two vital saves.

“Those are the type of games we need to win and find a way of winning the game,” said Ferguson.

“It was by far probably our worst performance of the season but we can address that this week.

“But it was a great result for us, another three points, a clean sheet. It keeps the momentum going.

“It was a flat performance but you have to give the opposition credit. They played better than us on the day.”