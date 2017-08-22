Doncaster Rovers heading into the unknown against injury-hit Hull

Darren Ferguson admits he does not know what to expect when injury-ravaged Hull City visit the Keepmoat tonight in the Carabao Cup.

The Tigers are facing a major injury crisis and appear likely to name a youthful line-up against Rovers in the second round clash.

Kevin Stewart and Fraizer Campbell were injured during Saturday's game with Queens Park Rangers, with Abel Hernandez, Markus Henriksen, David Marshall and Evandro out while Ryan Mason, Moses Odubajo and Will Keane are long term injury victims.

Ferguson says his Hull counterpart Leonid Slutsky will have a tough choice over how strong a side to field but expects him to use fringe players.

"They've got a horrendous injury list and they got another two on Saturday," Ferguson said.

"The manager has got a decision to make - whether thinking they need a win so go with the strongest team available or say forget it and go with the kids.

"You'd imagine he's probably going to utilise the squad he's got.

"They've got about nine or ten first team players out but if they still go with first team players, they've got real quality and a lot of pace in wide areas."

Regardless of the strength of side Rovers will face, Ferguson sees tonight's tie as eminently winnable.

He said: "We're at home against a good team, but it's a winnable game we feel.

"That's not being disrespectful, but we think it's winnable.

"Whatever team they play, I know exactly what our team is and how I want to play against them. We've gone through bits and pieces,.

"We'll hopefully get a performance.

"There are certain things you need to do against a team of higher quality technically-wise that we need to do.

"It's about making sure you're good on the ball and don't always give it back to them.

"Have a good shape and make sure there's good discipline among the team.

"I'm looking forward to seeing certain things we've worked on.

"The aim is to try to create a shock and get into the third round."

Rovers have moved to 11/10 favourites to win the tie after Hull's injury worries worsened.