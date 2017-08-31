Doncaster Rovers: Harry Middleton joins Port Vale

Harry Middleton has joined League Two outfit Port Vale after Doncaster Rovers agreed to terminate his contract.

The Doncaster-born midfielder was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

He signed a three-and-a-half year deal until 2019 in December 2015.

Middleton, 22, was given his Doncaster debut in 2012 and went on to make 79 appearances for the club.

He has penned a one-year deal with the Valiants.