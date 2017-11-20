Doncaster Rovers: Further boost on return of Alfie May

Alfie May is set to return to full training within the next ten days with Doncaster Rovers as his speedy return to action continues.

The striker has been out of action since Rovers' defeat at Charlton Athletic five weeks ago with a hernia issue.

It had been an injury which looked set to keep him out for a minimum of two months but, after avoiding surgery, he has made a rapid return.

And boss Darren Ferguson revealed he could be back in full training as early as next Monday.

"He will be back training in ten days," Ferguson said. "Probably maybe even next Monday, he'll be back.

"There was no need top operate.

"He's flying. He's running, he's finishing, doing stuff with the ball.

"I'm really pleased with the progress he's made , with the work of the staff and the fitness they've got into him."

Ferguson feels May's return will be a considerable boost for his side, who have scored just four goals in their last six League One matches.

He said: "Alfie's kicking on, he's looking really good and can play in any one of the front three.

"I think anyone looking at us would say we do need to score more goals.

"He's infectious. The fans love players like him that run and run.

"But he's got quality as well and he's shown it.

"He's going to be a good player for this club."