Doncaster Rovers: Frazer Richardson set to be offered new deal

Doncaster Rovers will offer a contract extension to defender Frazer Richardson with Mitchell Lund sidelined until January.

Lund is under strict orders from doctors to rest for the next five weeks as he recovers from kidney damage suffered in the win over Yeovil Town and is unlikely to be available before the New Year.

Keen to ensure he has enough defensive cover, boss Darren Ferguson will offer Richardson an extension to his initial two month deal in order to keep the full back at Rovers until January.

“We’ve had discussions,” Ferguson told The Star.

“His deal finishes on the 29th and we are looking to extend it until January.

“He got a bit of a setback when he got injured at Crewe but I want to give him the opportunity to get fully fit.

“We’ll probably get a week of pre-season into him now we can extend the deal.

“And also with Mitchell Lund being out for so long and there’s no guarantee Craig Alcock is going to come back soon. We presume he will but you never know.

“I need to make sure I do the right thing and we have the right numbers.

“Also I like the lad. I think he’s a good player and a fantastic professional.

“Sometimes you can’t get enough of those really good senior pros. We’ve got a few of those now.”

Richardson suffered a groin injury in the win at Portsmouth earlier this month which looked to have hampered his chances of earning an extended deal.

But Ferguson says the problem is not as severe as first feared and he could return next week.

He said: “His injury is not as bad as we thought.

“He won’t make this weekend but I don’t think he’s going to be too far off the Blackpool game.”

Lund suffered a major blow to his promising development when he suffered a knock to his kidneys against Yeovil.

The 20-year-old was passing blood in his urine afterwards and doctors have since ordered him to avoid physical activity, leaving Ferguson’s hands tied.

He said: “We can’t get Mitchell back any quicker.

“He can’t do anything for the next five weeks, so he’s just on a holiday now.

“He literally can’t do anything so he’ll lose a lot of fitness.

“He might be abale to do a bit of leg work on the bike.

“It’s a big time out for the boy. It’s a bit of a shame really.

“I like the lad as a player. He’s got a lot to learn but a great attitude.

“He’s tough and I could see improvement in him but unfortunately he’s got this which will set him back a bit.

“But he’s young. He’ll be fine.”