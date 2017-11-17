Doncaster Rovers: Fleetwood and Wigan trips provide ‘chance to prove ourselves’ - Andy Butler

Andy Butler says Doncaster Rovers have an opportunity to show they can mix it with the best in League One over the next few days.

Rovers go to last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Fleetwood Town tomorrow, before visiting odds-on title favourites Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

“We’re coming up against two teams that are up there, where we want to be,” said club captain Butler.

“We do enjoy playing against the so-called bigger teams in the league, I think performances against them have been really good.

“It’s a chance to prove that we are a very capable League One team.

“They’re two teams that have promotion aspirations but we go there with no fear.

“We’re on a pretty good run ourselves and it’s a chance to test yourself against some of the better players in the league.

“If we go unbeaten in both games that would be a positive.”

After a difficult run of six defeats in seven during September, Rovers have responded by losing just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

“It’s going well and we’re enjoying what we’re doing,” said Butler.

“It has been tough in patches but I think we’re now starting to come together as a team and starting to play some really good football. Results have shown that.

“If you stick together and work hard during the tough times the good times will follow.

“The results earlier on didn’t reflect how we were playing but now we seem to be getting a bit of consistency.

“Nothing’s really changed. We’re new to the division and it’s about finding our feet, getting a little of traction, and then go.

“We seem to be doing pretty well. I’m not going to jinx it by saying we’re flying, and we’ve got to keep on improving, but overall it’s upwards.

“I think we should be further up [in the table],” he added. “We had a difficult few games but now we’ve got a bit of momentum.

“You never know. If you win a couple of games you’re not far off.

“If we’d won on Saturday we’d have been two points off 12th and four points off ninth. That’s how tight it is.”