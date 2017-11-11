Doncaster Rovers find the right balance ahead of Rotherham clash

Darren Ferguson feels the balance of his team is good going into today’s eagerly anticipated derby with Rotherham United (12.30pm).

An early season injury to left back Danny Andrew appeared to somewhat knock Rovers out of their stride in September.

But a switch in system to 3-4-3 and the return of some key players sees Doncaster go into today’s game in good form and confident mood.

Barring any last minute problems, Matty Blair, Rodney Kongolo and fit-again Ben Whiteman appear to be battling it out for two places in midfield.

“I feel that the balance of the team is good,” Ferguson told The Star. “We’ve had to wait a wee bit for that. Certain things have maybe contributed to that.

“[Harry] Toffolo took a couple of games to get going and up to speed.

“[Mathieu] Baudry being back fit has helped us.

“Those two things, in particular, have made a difference.

“I think the balance of the team both offensively and defensively has been good. Obviously individual mistakes cost us last week [against Ebbsfleet].

“It [3-4-3] gives you a little bit of security in the middle of the park,” he added.

“We’ve done a lot of work on it and we continue to do a lot of work on it.

“We have got other options formation-wise and whatever one it is we choose to play on Saturday, the way we want to play won’t be any different.”

Rovers’ under-18s will be away to West Ham United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup if they can get past Blackpool on Tuesday.