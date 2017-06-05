Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson to focus on sales effort once five targets are secured

Darren Ferguson says his efforts will go into moving on Doncaster Rovers’ transfer-listed players once he has secured his initial five targets.

The Rovers boss has already ticked two names off his list in Danny Andrew and Ben Whiteman, though the loan deal for the latter has yet to be confirmed.

And this week he hopes to receive confirmation he has secured the remaining three – a centre half from a Premier League club on a permanent deal plus a midfielder and forward on loan from the top flight.

Should his primary shopping list be completed this week, Ferguson says his focus will go into finding new clubs for the five players he was made available for transfer: Andy Williams, Harry Middleton, Cedric Evina, Ross Etheridge and Mitchell Lund.

And moving the quintet on would free up more funds for Ferguson to bring in additional targets as he looks to build a squad to compete in League One.

He does however insist he would be happy if he only signed his initial five targets this summer.

“Moving those lads on would free up some of the budget but even then I’d be happy if I got the players I’ve looked at,” he told The Star.

“Perhaps I would be looking for one more attacking option.

“That would hopefully be on a permanent deal and would have raw, raw pace.

“That would free that up and get us another option for me.

“Certainly if the list was complete as I’d want it to be by the first week of June, the whole energy would go on getting players out.”

Ferguson last week admitted there had been much less interested in the transfer listed players than he had expected.

n Former Rovers Head of Youth Paul Wilson has joined Yeovil Town as Academy Manager.

Wilson departed Rovers last summer as part of an Academy shake-up.