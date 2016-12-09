Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson plays down top of the table clash with Plymouth Argyle

Third might play first in the game of the weekend in League Two at Home Park tomorrow.

But Darren Ferguson says it is ‘just another game’ for table-topping Doncaster Rovers against former leaders Plymouth Argyle.

“It’s no bigger than last week,” said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s three points to play for, it’s just another league match. That’s how I’m treating it.

“It’ll be a tough game, they’re a good team.

“They went on a fantastic run and they’ve got a good points total.

“Obviously they’ve had a little blip but I think most teams will.

“I think they will look at it and see it as the game that will kick-start their season again.

“It’s just another game for me and it’s all about winning those three points.”

Plymouth held an 11-point advantage over Doncaster last month but the Pilgrims’ promotion charge has stalled following a run of three straight league defeats.

Rovers, meanwhile, arrive in Devon on the back of four successive league wins.

The form book bodes well from a Rovers perspective. But Ferguson remains more concerned with the bigger picture.

“The concentration from me has been about the points,” said Rovers’ boss.

“We’re on 39 points from 19 games and it was irrelevant what Plymouth did. If they kept on winning game there’s nothing we could do about it, it’s outside of our control. We can only control them when we play them and that’s this weekend.

“The main focus is on collecting points and I feel if we stick to around that average we’ll have a good chance.

“It’s coincided with them having a blip and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”