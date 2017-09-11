Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson plans changes after Northampton defeat

Darren Ferguson has pledged to make changes for tomorrow night’s trip to Rochdale after declaring too many of his players as out of form.

Rovers turned in a disappointing performance in defeat to Northampton Town.

And Ferguson says he will exploit the full depths of his squad to lift Rovers out of the form which has seen them win just one of their six league games so far.

“There’s too many of them off colour at the moment and sometimes you get that but this where I have to utilise the squad and I have to make changes on Tuesday,” he said.

“I feel there are too many players out of form. Even at this stage.

“For me, there needs to be changes to the team.

“You know they’ve got it in them but I think there are one or two that are not getting to standards I expect and they expect.

“Certainly, I need to look at that. I need to look at why we haven’t scored goals in four games this season.

“We have to be better, we have to find a way of scoring goals, we have to be better in the final third and I have to look at personnel.”

Ferguson stuck with a 3-5-2 system on Saturday but dropped James Coppinger to the bench, explaining the veteran midfielder simply could not be expected to play every game during a particularly busy September for Rovers.

He said: “He knows himself there is no way he can play every game.

“We went with a one and two in midfield with [Tommy] Rowe and [Rodney] Kongolo playing off [Ben] Whiteman.

“We knew it would give us energy in there. It was more about tempo of the game in the first half.

“There’s seven games in 21 days and there’s no way James is going to play in all of them. But I had no choice but to bring him on at half time.

“He got a hold of the ball, created things and made it look like he could give us that sort of a spark.

“As a manager, you have to analyse things and you pick a team for that day.

“I picked a team that should be doing a lot better.”