Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson only building for League One this summer

Darren Ferguson insists he is only focused on building a Doncaster Rovers squad to tackle League One this summer.

Last year, the Rovers boss admitted he had one eye on League One as well as winning promotion from League Two when he carried out his recruitment.

This summer, while a return to the Championship remains at the forefront of Rovers’ plans for the next few years, Ferguson says it would be foolish to look beyond League One as he looks to refurbish his squad following promotion.

“It’s slightly different this year,” he told the Free Press. “We’ve got to make sure we compete in League One to start with and see where we get to.

“What I will probably be doing this year is a mixture of permanent signings and loan signings.

“I do think there is a gap and I do think there’s a difference between League One and League Two.

“I do think we need that extra bit of quality which may come from loan signings from the Premier League if we can, or the Championship.

“Certainly the players we’d like to get on loan, you’d think that they’re going to be good enough.

“The left back we’ve signing obviously has the potential to play in League One and higher.

“The centre half I’m trying to get in certainly would have that potential as well.”

Rovers are poised to unveil the left back they have secured on a two-year deal after he rejected the offer of a new deal at a League Two club.

A loan deal for Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman has been agreed and is awaiting confirmation.

Ferguson was also hopeful of securing a left sided centre half on a permanent deal from a Premier League club and expected an answer by the end of this week.

He was also this week awaiting responses on loan bids for two Premier League players.