Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson laughs off Oldham link and rumours of bust-up with chairman

Darren Ferguson has flatly denied speculation linking him with the vacant manager’s job at Oldham Athletic.

An overnight betting market shift saw Ferguson move to 1/3 favourite for the Boundary Park position while rumours spread in Doncaster that he had fallen out with Rovers chairman David Blunt - something he also rubbished.

“It’s a surprise to me as well,” Ferguson said. “It’s obviously come from somewhere but I don’t know where. But there’s nothing to it.

“There’s some great imaginations about isn’t there.

“I honestly don’t know where it’s all come from. I’m as surprised as you. I was with David at the Arsenal game and he’s in Switzerland now.

“I’ve not been to Switzerland in the last week.”

A frustrated Ferguson declared his Rovers side naive after they fell to a sickening injury time defeat to Shrewsbury Town last night.

Poor defending saw Rovers concede twice - the first coming only seconds after Tommy Rowe had given them the lead and the second deep in added time - and Ferguson admitted: “As a team, as a collective group, we’re losing too many games. We know the reasons why and we have to stop them.

“The two goals we’ve given away are absolutely horrendous. So naive. A lack of concentration which is a word I use a lot. It’s killing us. It’s costing us points. The chances we’re creating, we’re not taking them, and at real crucial times in the game.

“At the moment we’re just not having the concentration to get these games and turn the fine margins our way.

“Clearly two wins out of ten is no where near where we expected to be. But we need to find a way of perhaps being a bit tougher mentally.”

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor was forced off in injury time after rolling his ankle.