Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson keen to get past Arsenal game and focus on ‘must-win’ Plymouth trip

Darren Ferguson admits he cannot wait to get tomorrow night’s cup clash with Arsenal out of the way and concentrate on righting Rovers’ form in the league.

Rovers head to the Emirates for the third round tie in the Carabao Cup on what looks set to be a memorable night for the club.

But boss Ferguson is more interested in ending Rovers’ run of no wins in six in League One and also refuted suggestions the presence of the Arsenal game on the calendar has affected his players.

“I’ll be glad when the game is out of the way to be honest,” he told The Star.

“I don’t think it has affected us. And I don’t think they’ve been thinking they have to play well so they can play at Arsenal.

“From the moment we got the draw we said ‘that’s the bonus, we’ll make the club a few bob, it’ll be a great day for the fans but we’ve got to make sure we go there with as much confidence as possible.’

“It’s been four games since the draw and obviously not won any.”

Ferguson says he is torn over his team selection for Wednesday night’s game, with sentimentality and practicality coming into his thinking.

He said: “I have to make the correct decision in terms of one, it’s an opportunity some may not get again in their careers to play at such a venue.

“Some might, you don’t know how the careers are going to go for the younger ones.

“And then two, the Plymouth game now we need to win.

“It’s clear, we need to win that game and stop this run of defeats.

“So I have to balance the two and I’ll be honest I didn’t give it much thought until Monday.”

Veteran skipper James Coppinger is a player who would typically sit out cup games but is likely to be pushing to play.