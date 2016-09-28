Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson frustrated at a familiar tale in Carlisle United

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson admitted he is getting tired of repeating himself after watching his side let Carlisle United off the hook.

Rovers, leading 2-1, were in control of the game when Tommy Rowe missed a second half penalty and the chance to put his side out of sight.

But from that point on unbeaten Carlisle fought back to earn a deserved point - and almost all three.

“I’m getting a little bit frustrated at saying the same things,” said Ferguson.

“The game should be over with the penalty, clearly.

“We’re not putting teams away and lately we’ve been getting punished for it.

“That’s the frustrating thing for me.

“The lads are giving everything, I can’t fault them for that. Their efforts have been excellent.

“But clearly at 3-1 we feel that we’d just pick them off on the counter attack.

“Credit to Carlisle,” he added.

“They’re the best team we’ve played this season.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got energy and they’re physical when they need to be.

“They had a right go and even at 2-2 they were still trying to win the game.

“We just lacked a wee bit of composure when things got hectic.

“And we’re just not putting teams away. I’ve said it two or three times now.

“It’s two points dropped but, saying that, it might not be a bad point in the end.”

Meanwhile, Carlisle boss Keith Curle was delighted at the way his side gave Rovers a fright in their own back yard.

“We caused them problems in wide areas and there won’t be many teams that come here that when the final whistle blows, they are happy to have come away with the point,” he said.

“They had good exchanges and chances.

“But I think in the end there was only one team in the ascendancy and on the front foot and we were causing them problems.”