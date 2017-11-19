Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson felt Rovers were worthy of winning at Fleetwood

Darren Ferguson believed Rovers were unlucky to not take away the win from their trip to Fleetwood Town.

Rovers had the game's best chances in the later stages with John Marquis and Rodney Kongolo seeing shots saved.

Ferguson was pleased with the solidity of his side with Rovers becoming the first side to shut out Fleetwood at Highbury this season.

But he did feel Rovers could have won the game.

"It was a very tight game but we feel we had the better opportunities in the match, especially as the game got towards the end," Ferguson said.

"Their keeper has made three very good saves.

"On another day one of those goes in and it's a very good three points.

"I feel we're a little bit unlucky not to get the three points.

"I always go to win games and this was no different.

"I'm not over the moon in terms of not winning the game but with the opposition, what they did last season and what they're doing this, it's not a bad result."

