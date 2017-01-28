Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson confident complacency will not be an issue

Darren Ferguson has been keeping a close eye on his Doncaster Rovers squad and he is convinced that complacency will not be an issue.

Rovers, who are at Yeovil Town today, are the form side in the entire EFL having won 31 points from a possible 36.

They have established a four-point lead at the top of League Two, and a 13-point gap to fourth-placed Portsmouth, with an ever-improving brand of attacking football.

And Ferguson is confident, from what he has seen both on the pitch and off it, that his side are not about to rest on their laurels.

“I don’t think we’ve shown any signs of complacency, I have to say,” said Rovers’ boss ahead of today’s game.

“Possibly the time that may have happened, if it was ever going to creep in, was after the Portsmouth game - with it being live on the television and us winning the game.

“We went to Barnet after that which was always going to be a tough match. But we won there quite comfortably and we won here last Saturday quite comfortably in the end.

“The players have been excellent, full credit to them,” he added.

“As a group I see them every day in the gym, maybe sometimes when they think I’m not looking.

“I notice what they’re doing and they’ve been very, very good.”

Liam Mandeville is expected to return to the squad today after missing the last four matches.