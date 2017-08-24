Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson challenges team to round off August in style

Darren Ferguson has challenged his team to put the finishing touches to an excellent opening month of the new season.

Doncaster Rovers travel to AFC Wimbledon this weekend - the first ever meeting between the two sides - defending an unbeaten record in all competitions.

They also go to Grimsby Town on Tuesday night in their opening Checkatrade Trophy group game.

“Saturday now is a big game in the fact if we win it you would have to say it’s a very good first month of the season,” said Ferguson following this week’s 2-0 win over Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

“We’d be averaging two points per game and we’re in the third round of the cup - you’d have taken that.

“Obviously you’d have to win the game on Saturday and it’ll be a very tough one.

“But I’m delighted to go into that on the back of a win, the clean sheet was a bonus and also the fact that some of the squad players who haven’t been playing came in and were part of a good result.

“We need to go to Wimbledon and try and get a result and then that’s one month out of the way,” he added.

“It looks like now we’ll have eight games in September, which is a hell of a lot. I’m going to need all of the squad.

“That’s why I was delighted with the ones that came in against Hull, they’ve given me a bit of a headache.”

Captain James Coppinger will return to the side on Saturday after he was rested for the visit of Hull.

Alfie May is likely to retain his starting spot after scoring for the fourth successive game against a youthful Tigers outfit.