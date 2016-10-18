Doncaster Rovers: FA Cup draw pleases Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits he is pleased with the hand his Doncaster Rovers side has been dealt in the FA Cup.

Rovers will travel to League One outfit Oldham Athletic in next month’s first round.

Ferguson sees the game as a winnable one for his side.

But he is also pleased with the draw for logistical reasons.

“I didn’t want to have to travel far because we’ve got Exeter away the week after,” he said.

“If we aren’t going to be at home it’s not a bad one because it’s not too far and we’ll probably take a good support.

“It’s a fantastic tournament so I want us to get as far as we can.

“It really grasped everyone last year when we got Stoke and got a big house at home.

“It’s going to be a hard tie away from home. Any tie is hard but one against a team above us.

“It’s a winnable game, there’s no doubt about that.

For now, Ferguson’s focus is closing October with wins over Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers.

He said: “The most important thing for me is the next two games.

“We’re in a good position and we want to finish the month strongly.

“It’s going to be a tough match at Blackpool. They’re a good team.

“If we finish the month strongly it’ll be a third of the season out of the way and hopefully we’ll be in a good position.

“We can then start focusing on a couple of cup matches.”