Doncaster Rovers: Don’t get ‘spooked’ at Portsmouth - Strachan

Assistant boss Gavin Strachan hopes Doncaster Rovers will not get ‘spooked’ at Portsmouth tomorrow.

Rovers were guilty of succumbing to Luton Town last weekend and ended up losing a game that they initially had bossed.

Similarly they let Carlisle United back into the game on Tuesday night despite controlling the majority of the first half.

Strachan reckons Pompey will try and give Doncaster a taste of their own medicine this weekend by attempting to burst of the blocks at Fratton Park, where Paul Cook’s side have won four on the bounce.

But he says, regardless of who initially gets on top, Rovers must stay focused if Pompey start to play up.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games at home and they do come out of the traps in lively fashion,” said Strachan.

“Luton like to do it as well and we managed to turn the tables on them a little bit.

“What we’ll try and work on is if we start the game well we don’t get spooked if they have a little spell after that.

“We need to try and stay focused when the other teams have their good moments, which they inevitably will at some point in the game.”

After shipping five goals in their last two games, Rovers will have to improve defensively against a side that has scored 14 times in their last four run-outs at home.

“We still feel we could’ve been more ruthless in front of goal but obviously you work on the premise that you don’t want to concede five goals in two games,” said Strachan.

“We’ve been through the goals step-by-step and we go through it with individuals and try and put that into their training programme.

“We are an attack-minded team but in order to be successful it’s obvious you have to be tighter at the other end as well.”

Niall Mason could return to the Rovers squad after recovering from a knee injury. Darren Ferguson must decide whether to keep Matty Blair at right back or recall Frazer Richardson.