Doncaster Rovers discover Checkatrade Trophy opponents

Doncaster Rovers will face Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

An under-21 team will be added to the group next Wednesday, when fixtures dates will also be confirmed.

Rovers could also face either Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Stoke City, Sunderland or West Bromwich Albion at home.

EFL clubs have all been placed into their respective groups in order to minimise overall travel for the clubs and fans following feedback. This process will be reviewed at the end of the season.