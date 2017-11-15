Doncaster Rovers: Derby disappointment hasn’t halted momentum insists Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says conceding an injury time equaliser at the weekend should not derail Doncaster Rovers’ recent progress.

Rovers were pegged back deep in stoppage time to draw 1-1 with neighbours Rotherham United on Saturday in a disappointing conclusion to a fiercely fought derby.

Ferguson was largely pleased with the battling performance from his side and felt it maintained the upward curve Rovers have enjoyed over the last few weeks.

“We’ve got a little bit of momentum at the moment,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Obviously the win would have lifted us right up the table.

“But it’s a long, long season and that was just one game out of many left.

“As long as I keep seeing what I saw on Saturday, we’ll be fine.

“We have proved that the Walsall thing was a one-off.

“We’ll get plenty of points – I’ve not doubt about it.”

Defeat to Walsall last month – which saw a horrendous second half capitulation – was one of only two defeats for Rovers in their nine matches.

In that time they have won five and drawn two in all competitions to recover from a poor September.

Rovers have made good progress in that time and Ferguson has plenty of options at his disposal, which leads him to some difficult selection choices.

He said: “I had a tough decision leaving [Issam] Ben Khemis off the bench.

“And there was putting Matty Blair in instead of Craig Alcock.

“But I felt Blair showed what he could do.

“He was ill on the Thursday and didn’t train so he turned in a hell of a performance.”