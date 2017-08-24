Doncaster Rovers: ‘Deal done’ for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton

Jordan Houghton back to Doncaster Rovers is a done deal.

Darren Ferguson revealed today that the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder will return to Rovers in mid-September - just before the trip to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The loan deal, expected to be initially until January with a view to extending further, will be officially confirmed next week.

“Houghton’s all done. It’s just been agreed now,” said boss Darren Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“It won’t be completed until Wednesday but it’s done. The paperwork’s all completed, it’s gone to the Football League.

“We’re all absolutely delighted.

“He’ll probably join us around mid-September time.

“The last game he’s got pencilled in for Chelsea Under-23s is on September 18, the Monday night.

“That’s the last one he would play for them and then he would come with us. It’s the week of the cup match [with Arsenal] he’d be with us.”

Houghton made his comeback from injury as a substitute in a 2-0 win for Chelsea U23s against Derby County on Friday.

He will step up his return in Premier League 2 matches against Everton, Sunderland and Manchester United before linking up with Doncaster for a second loan spell, following his highly successful stint at the club last season.

Houghton was an ever-present for Rovers in League Two last term until suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury against Luton Town in February.

Rovers go to Arsenal during the week commencing September 18 and then face the long journey to Plymouth Argyle on the Saturday.

“The logistics of that week is something we’re already looking into,” said Ferguson.

Ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, Rovers have had enquiries about transfer-listed midfielder Harry Middleton but nothing concrete in the way of offers.