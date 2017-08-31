Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson welcomes competition among his four fit strikers

Darren Ferguson has welcomed the intensifying competition for places among Doncaster Rovers’ four fit strikers.

John Marquis and Alfie May were rested for Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Grimsby Town and are in pole position to retain their places against Peterborough United on Saturday.

However, Andy Williams (pictured) opened his account for the season with a superb strike against the Mariners.

And Liam Mandeville, who started the campaign alongside Marquis only to lose his place at AFC Wimbledon last weekend, was arguably the best player on the pitch.

“Liam’s a good player,” said Ferguson following his side’s penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park.

“I’ve got good strikers and that is the area where they are really making it difficult for me.

“Willo came in and scored, and he came on on Saturday.

“Alfie’s obviously done his bit.

“John is a real handful and he will get goals.

“And Liam showed against Grimsby what a quality player he is. He just links that midfield and striker.

“So I’ve got decisions to make for Saturday but I’ve got to be mindful that apart from last Saturday the players have generally been decent.”

Rovers, meanwhile, remain open to Deadline Day offers for midfielder Harry Middleton, who played the full game against Grimsby.

“I just wanted to get him a game and he suited the shape of the team,” said Ferguson.

“I think there were one or two clubs having a looking at him so we’ll wait and see how that goes.

“If he doesn’t go then he doesn’t go. He’s part of the squad.”

Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton’s loan switch to the Keepmoat Stadium will be confirmed today.

The 21-year-old’s rehabilitation from a knee injury has gone better than expected and he could feature this weekend.