Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson the sculptor aims to mould Alex Kiwomya

He may be an incredibly demanding manager but Darren Ferguson does not expect his players to be the finished article.

That much is clear when talking those very players.

Improving each member of his squad seems to be something the Doncaster Rovers boss relishes.

Whether it be moulding young players and setting them on the path to success or helping more experienced pros adapt to different ways of playing, Ferguson is always keen to add more facets to the game of his squad.

John Marquis spoke of the impact Ferguson has had on his career, one which helped him net 26 goals last season and be named League Two player of the year.

He said: “I’ve learned that much in terms of training, and hours on the training pitch.

“My tactical knowledge of the game has improved, my technique has improved.

“It’s just purely because I’ve got a manager who loves being a manager, who coaches.

“He likes to see improvement in players, individually and as a team.”

And Alfie May was full of praise for the manner in which the Rovers boss has helped him adapt to the huge jump he made from tier eight to the Football League.

“With working with him, you can see why he gets players from non-league and moves them on,” May said.

“How much he wants you to progress and improve.

“There’s so much more I can work on.

“With him, he’s going to basically teach me and improve me to one day maybe do it myself.

“But I’m so happy to be here, working with him.”

New signing Alex Kiwomya is expecting the same following his switch from Chelsea last week.

According to the 21-year-old, Ferguson made such a pitch when the two first met to discuss a potential transfer.

And now former Chelsea team mate Jordan Houghton – the ex-Rovers loanee – said just the same about Kiwomya’s new boss.

“He has watched me and he says he really wants to develop me as a player,” Kiwomya said.

“He may not have taken me on a loan, it was more about a permanent to help me develop.

“It really swayed my decision because it showed he wants to help me and help me help the club get to where they want to be.”