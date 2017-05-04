Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson’s introspection following post-promotion slump in form

Darren Ferguson says he may have to rein in his intensity in the future after admitting to making mistakes during Doncaster Rovers’ slump following promotion.

Rovers have yet to win since securing promotion to League One with five games to play, something which has left them playing catch-up in the title race.

Assessing mistakes made over the last few weeks, boss Ferguson feels he may have to alter his approach in the future.

“Perhaps I’ve been a little too intense with them in the sense of us needing to win the league,” he told The Star.

“Maybe that is something I can look at within myself.

“I always want to look at where I could have done better.

“It’s in my nature to be relentless in the sense of ‘promotion has been won, we need to win it.’

“It’s something I maybe need to look at there.

“I look at the approach I wanted to take into the last few games and thought hard about the title after we won promotion against Mansfield.

“It was how I do believe it should be done, ‘look, that’s gone, let’s go and win the league.’

“I was very demanding of that.

“Then again, I maybe should have assessed that. Maybe looked at it and thought about it a bit longer.

“I just expected the players to go with it.

“I’ve got to remember they’re human beings and sometimes they cannot cope with the intensity.”

Falling off top spot in the division has reduced pressure on Rovers for this weekend’s trip to Hartlepool United.

And Ferguson will instruct his side to do themselves justice in their final outing of the season.

He said: “We have to finish the season with a win.

“All I’ve said to the players is let’s go there and do ourselves justice.

“I’m glad it’s on television, go and show exactly what you’ve been doing all season.”