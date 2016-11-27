Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson’s delight as Rovers reach their goal

Darren Ferguson sang the praises of his players after they came from behind to beat Leyton Orient - and also hit their monthly target.

Jordan Houghton’s first goal for the club and two penalties from Liam Mandeville earned Rovers a richly deserved third straight win and saw them close the gap on Carlisle United and Plymouth Argyle to two points.

Victory at Stevenage on Saturday would see Doncaster go top of League Two.

Ferguson revealed afterwards: “I set the players a challenge after the Wycombe game last month that we needed to win all the games in November and we’ve done that. So they’ve done very well the players.

“After the little hiccup in terms of dropping points we knew that three wins out of three would get us back to where we wanted to be - and we are.”

Ferguson’s initial view on Saturday’s dominant performance was that it was his side’s best display of the season.

“I thought that last week [against Hartlepool] we were good but I thought we were better today,” he said.

“We dominated the ball and moved the ball really quickly, we always had options and good angles.

“I think the last two performances have probably been our best performances of the season.

“To get that after 18 games is very pleasing for me and for the players. They’re enjoying playing the way they can.

“In the last two games, which I’m really pleased about, we’ve also maintained our concentration and we’ve not let things affect us. For example, Hartlepool equalising didn’t make a difference. Leyton Orient going ahead didn’t make a difference. We kept doing what we want to do. It’s important we really focus on maintaining our standards.”