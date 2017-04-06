Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson responds to speculation surrounding 26-goal striker John Marquis

Any potential suitors for John Marquis will need ‘a lot of money’ to prize him away from Doncaster Rovers, Darren Ferguson has warned.

Reports this week have linked several Championship clubs with a potential summer swoop for the 26-goal striker.

Marquis, 24, has one year left to run on the two-year deal he signed at the Keepmoat Stadium last summer.

The former Millwall striker has doubled his career goals tally this season and is in contention to win the EFL League Two Player of the Year award.

“They’ll need a lot of money and we’re not looking to sell any of our best players,” said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“We’re looking to keep the squad intact and will obviously look to strengthen it.

“I would imagine there’ll be certain players in the squad that we’ll be sitting down with over the summer and looking to renew contracts with, and I’m sure John will be one of them.”

He added: “The speculation is understandable but that’s all it is at the moment.

“Until someone decides to make a bid to us as a club that’s all it’s ever going to be.

“Nothing’s come of it at the moment and I’ll be honest I don’t think anything will.”

Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Barnsley and Sheffield United, according to reports, have all been credited with an interest in Marquis.